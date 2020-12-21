Two killed in Carter County crash

Local

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Carter County that claimed two lives.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-35 in Carter County.

According to the accident report, 24-year-old Kianna Pierre was heading northbound on I-35 in the outside lane when her Altima was hit from behind by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Both vehicles left the road and came to rest.

Officials say Pierre and a passenger, 21-year-old Kierra Gates, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was also rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they are still investigating why the Jeep hit Pierre’s car in the first place.

