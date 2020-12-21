Two killed in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Carter County that claimed two lives.
Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-35 in Carter County.
According to the accident report, 24-year-old Kianna Pierre was heading northbound on I-35 in the outside lane when her Altima was hit from behind by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Both vehicles left the road and came to rest.
Officials say Pierre and a passenger, 21-year-old Kierra Gates, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was also rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities say they are still investigating why the Jeep hit Pierre’s car in the first place.
- WATCH: Santa Claus rescued from power lines while making parachute candy delivery
- Oklahoma state senator files bill to raise state’s minimum wage
- CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
- American Red Cross offers holiday safety tips
- Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 2,500