CARRIER, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed in an accident in Garfield County earlier this week.

Around 4 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews were called to a crash at OK-132 and W. Carrier Rd. in Garfield County.

Investigators say a 2007 Chevy Impala, driven by 19-year-old Kurt Hankey, was heading westbound on Carrier Rd. when it failed to stop at a stop sign.

As a result, the Impala was hit by a 2014 GMC pickup truck heading southbound on OK-132.

The Impala left the roadway to the left and hit a power pole before coming to rest in a field.

Officials say Hankey and an unidentified male were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the pickup truck were rushed to a nearby hospital for various injuries.