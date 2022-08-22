TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives in Grady County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-4, just south of Rock Creek Road in Grady County.

Investigators say 36-year-old Derek Thomas was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram northbound on Hwy 4 at a high rate of speed while a 2017 Buick Encore and 2021 Toyota Camry were heading south.

Authorities say Thomas went left of center for an unknown reason and hit the Buick Encore head-on.

At that point, the Camry hit the Encore from behind.

Investigators say Thomas and the driver of the Encore, 64-year-old Larry Ballinger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the cause of the crash is under investigation.