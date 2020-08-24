Two killed in head-on crash in Hughes County

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say two men were killed in a crash in Hughes County on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to a crash along Business 270 in Holdenville.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Jaden Yarbrough was driving a 2005 Ford westbound when he crossed the center line into the path of a 2012 Chevy pickup truck.

Officials say Jaden Yarbrough and his passenger, 22-year-old Lawrence Yarbrough, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A 3-year-old child who was also in the vehicle was not injured.

Right now, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

