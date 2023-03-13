OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are still investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives in Ottawa County.

Around 7 a.m. on March 11, emergency crews were called to an accident along US-69A and CR S 590, just west of Quapaw.

Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 23-year-old Kimberly Quals was driving a 2018 Kia Soul eastbound on US-69A.

At some point, the Kia Soul crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a 2020 Nissan Versa head-on.

Quals and the driver of the Versa, 26-year-old Kayleigh Vann, were killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.