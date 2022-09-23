JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people in Jefferson County.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 22, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-81, just south of Terral, Oklahoma.

Officials say a 2005 Dodge Caravan was northbound on US-81 when it went left of center, hitting a 2022 Buick Encore.

Officials say the driver of the Encore, 68-year-old Rickie Wemken, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 74-year-old Dean Wemken was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.