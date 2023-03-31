At least two dead in car accident on I-35 near Purcell. Image KFOR.

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people.

Around 4:40 p.m. on March 27, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-35 in McClain County.

Investigators say a 1993 red Honda Civic was heading northbound when it suddenly left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason.

The driver overcorrected and then crossed the center median, hitting a 2002 Dodge Ram with a 30-foot car hauler, which was carrying two cars.

Officials say the driver of the Honda, 57-year-old Jonathon Bristow, and his passenger, 48-year-old Brandy Wolfe, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.