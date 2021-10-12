Two killed in McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in McCurtain County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 98, just west of Millerton, around noon on Monday.

Officials say 59-year-old Wilson Vasquez-Rodruigez was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup when he failed to yield at a stop sign..

Investigators say he pulled in front of a semi-truck and was hit.

Troopers say Rodriugez was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, 65-year-old Maria Vasquez-Rodruigez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.