Two killed in McCurtain County crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in McCurtain County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 98, just west of Millerton, around noon on Monday.

Officials say 59-year-old Wilson Vasquez-Rodruigez was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup when he failed to yield at a stop sign..

Investigators say he pulled in front of a semi-truck and was hit.

Troopers say Rodriugez was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, 65-year-old Maria Vasquez-Rodruigez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter