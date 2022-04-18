NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating an accident that claimed the lives of two people in Noble County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 16, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along northbound I-35, about five miles east of Billings.

Investigators say a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck was heading northbound on I-35 when the driver lost control.

The truck left the road and rolled approximately three times.

The driver and the passenger were both thrown from the vehicle.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The victims’ identities have not been released.