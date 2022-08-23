POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people in Pottawatomie County.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash along S. Highway Dr. at OK-270 near Dale.

Investigators say an 81-year-old man was driving a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on S. Highway Dr. at a high rate of speed.

Officials say he failed to stop at a stop sign, continued through the intersection and crashed into a tree.

Officials say the 81-year-old man and his 76-year-old passenger were both killed.

At this point, the condition of the driver before the crash is under investigation.