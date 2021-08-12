Two killed in Pottawatomie County crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County say two people have died following a crash on Wednesday morning.

After 8 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash near Hwy 3 and Valleyview Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they immediately worked to close down traffic in both directions due to the crash.

Investigators say a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 44-year-old Jason Prine, was heading eastbound on Hwy 3 when the truck crossed the center line.

The truck hit a 2016 Chevy Express van on the driver’s side before Prine swerved back into his lane, then overcorrected and hit a 2019 Buick Envision, driven by 80-year-old Betty Bell, head-on.

Tragically, officials say Prine and Bell were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy van was not injured.

At this point, authorities are investigating what caused Prine to cross the center line.