2 dead in shooting near SW 29th and Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified two people were killed in a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a business near S.W. 29th and Meridian Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned multiple people had been shot.

Investigators say a party was being held at the business when a fight broke out and several shots were fired.

As a result, three people were shot.

Officials say two of those victims died from their injuries, while the other victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say 19-year-old Zion Dubusk and 19-year-old Keithon Wilson were killed.

The third victim, who was identified as 22-year-old Shy-Anne Stallings, is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.