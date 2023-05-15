OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified two people were killed in a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a business near S.W. 29th and Meridian Ave.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned multiple people had been shot.
Investigators say a party was being held at the business when a fight broke out and several shots were fired.
As a result, three people were shot.
Officials say two of those victims died from their injuries, while the other victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities say 19-year-old Zion Dubusk and 19-year-old Keithon Wilson were killed.
The third victim, who was identified as 22-year-old Shy-Anne Stallings, is expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.