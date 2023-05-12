OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people are dead and another person was injured in a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a dispensary near S.W. 29th and Meridian Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned multiple people had been shot.

Investigators say a party was being held at the business when a fight broke out and several shots were fired.

As a result, three people were shot.

Officials say two of those victims died from their injuries, while the other victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At last check, that victim was listed in critical condition.

So far, it is unclear if any arrests have been made.