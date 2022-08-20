OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The accident took place on State Highway 4 after two vehicles crashed head on, causing the third car to hit into one of the vehicle’s rear. One driver was pinned for approximately three hours before Bridge Creek Fire Department was able to free them.

The third driver transported themselves to the OU Medical Center in Edmond. They were treated and released with arm injuries.

The weather was clear and the cause of collision is still under investigation.