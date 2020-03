EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Edmond should prepare for lane closures along a busy road as crews make repairs from a previous water main break.

Two lanes of northbound Kelly Ave. will be closed on Thursday for repairs near the 15th St. intersection.

Both directions of traffic will narrow to one lane just north of 15th St.

The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.