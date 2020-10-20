Two LeFlore County men arrested for numerous charges including desecration, outraging public decency

Local

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two LeFlore County men were arrested on numerous charges including desecration of a human member and outraging public decency with gross injury.

Bobby Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, both from Wister, Oklahoma were arrested on the following charges: medical battery, aggravated maiming, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy, desecration of a human member, outraging public decency with gross injury and possession of controlled/dangerous substance.

Gates also has pending charges, including negligent homicide, out of Pushmataha County.

A probable cause report with more information has not been released at this time.

Both men are in the LeFlore County Detention Center with a bond listed at $295,000.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter