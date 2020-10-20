Two LeFlore County men arrested for numerous charges including desecration, outraging public decency

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two LeFlore County men were arrested on numerous charges including desecration of a human member and outraging public decency with gross injury.

Bobby Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, both from Wister, Oklahoma were arrested on the following charges: medical battery, aggravated maiming, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy, desecration of a human member, outraging public decency with gross injury and possession of controlled/dangerous substance.

Gates also has pending charges, including negligent homicide, out of Pushmataha County.

A probable cause report with more information has not been released at this time.

Both men are in the LeFlore County Detention Center with a bond listed at $295,000.