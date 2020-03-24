Two-legged dog wins Cadbury Bunny contest, Lunchbox continues rescue advocacy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The results are in, and two-legged Lieutenant Dan from Ohio is this year’s Cadbury Bunny, but Lunchbox isn’t letting this stop him from advocating for rescue animals.

Lunchbox lumbered into our hearts just two months ago when he was brought into the OK Humane Society at 23 pounds.

Then at the end of February, Lunchbox announced his candidacy for the Cadbury Easter Bunny Tryouts.

Out of more than 4,000 pets, he was selected as one of 10 finalists by the Cadbury Bunny officials for their upcoming Easter special.

That’s when his campaign truly began.

Lunchbox even brought his sizable charm offensive to News 4 during his campaign tour.

Lunchbox isn't letting his loss keep him from continuing his campaign for rescue animals.

You can help him with this goal by purchasing a campaign t-shirt from the OK Humane Society, volunteering at your local shelter, donating supplies, and even just sharing their stories to encourage rescue adoption.

There's a lot of folks looking to adopt Lunchbox, but Humane Society professionals want to get him a bit healthier before he finds his forever home.