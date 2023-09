MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) — McLoud Police Department confirmed that two police officers were involved in an accident on Friday afternoon on South Arena Road near Red Eagle Drive.

McLoud Police cars being towed from the scene of the accident. Photos from KFOR.

According to police, one officer was attempting to make a quick U-turn to approach a traffic violator when second officer hit him from behind.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.