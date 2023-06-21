LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County deputies arrested two people they said stooped to the lowest of lows. Two men in Luther were caught red handed, stealing cars from a homeowner who died two years ago.

This is a new warning from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. They want to warn families who have lost loved ones to be on the lookout for people who steal from people’s homes after they die.

“If you see something, say something,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s what Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said neighbors did after they saw two men steal cars from a home in Luther recently.

The owner of the property died in 2021.

“Older citizens go to nursing homes and things like that and tend to be left on their own. We’re seeing this a lot where people will go by and they’re checking and they’re very cognizant of who’s in these areas,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Newly released body cam footage shows deputies approach Brandon Bliss as he’s seen riding a red tractor while pulling a car he allegedly stole from the property.

An Oklahoma County deputy asked Bliss who he was with, Bliss replied, “No one.”

Just a few minutes after that arrest, Christopher Hand was seen driving a U-Haul pickup that had also been allegedly stolen from the same place.

When deputies approached Hand, he said to authorities, “I was just trying to work, and I was not expecting ya’ll.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they’ve been getting reports from neighbors of break-ins at the property.

Investigators now hope this case will serve as a warning to all families who’ve lost a loved one recently to check on their property often, by picking up the mail, keeping up with yard work and even possibly leaving lights on.

“Just do things around to add a presence to the piece of property… If you can take stuff away, take stuff away. We talk about certain documents, things of importance like that,” said Johnson.

Brandon Bliss Christopher Hand Images courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Christopher Hand and Brandon Bliss were both arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of larceny. KFOR learned they have since bonded out.