Two men accused of stealing items from pharmacy store in The Village

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village Police Department is hoping to identify two men who allegedly stole items from a pharmacy store.

According to The Village police, two males entered Walgreens and picked up various items from around the store.

Police say the suspects went to the counter and acted as if they intended to pay.

The clerk rang up and bagged all of the items.

The male in the gray hoodie took the bags and left the store while the male in the red shirt stayed behind, using multiple cards attempting to pay.

The male in the red shirt finally removed his card from the machine and exited the store.

Police say the male in the gray shirt then drove away in a two door white pickup with a logo on the sides.

The male in the red shirt has multiple tattoos, including face and neck tattoos as well as sleeves on both arms. The male in the gray hoodie appears to possibly have tattoos on his hands.

If you have any information, call Detective Dixon at 405-751-9569, Ext. 225, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 405-751-1234.