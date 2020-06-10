Two men arrested after allegedly killing 15-year-old at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police have now arrested two people in connection with the death of a 15-year-old who was found dead in a ravine at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. 

On Wednesday, Latrell Nelson and Leon Granger were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints related to the death of 15-year-old Xzavion Delton. 

Latrell Nelson
Leon Granger
According to the court documents, a group of juveniles broke into a truck that Nelson and Latrell had borrowed. 

The pair caught the group in the act and allegedly started shooting at them. 

The juveniles called Delton for a ride, and that’s when he was shot by Nelson and Granger as well. 

According to the documents, he fell into the ravine as he was trying to run away from the scene.

Xzavion Delton
