LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that they’ve arrested two men in connection to an armed burglary at a marijuana grow in late October.

Christopher Irving (L) and Shawn Morgan (R). Images courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary on October 22 resulted in a manhunt leading to the arrest of Christopher Lamar Irving from Shawnee, Oklahoma. The Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Shawn David Morgan from Prague, Oklahoma, who was arrested without incident on November 1.

Irving is being charged with second degree burglar, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Morgan will also be facing charges, including two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of third degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm with committing a felony and theft of a motor vehicle.

The additional charges against Morgan are connected to an additional second degree burglary two auto burglaries and an auto theft that occurred between the evening of October 22 and the early morning of October 23, according to the Sheriff’s Office.