Two men behind bars facing kidnapping charge following high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men are in jail Thursday after refusing to pull over for police Tuesday night.

Court documents showing more details about what unfolded late Tuesday night.

“I don’t know, it’s crazy,” said SW OKC resident Felix Taylor, who witnessed the arrests.

Early Wednesday, he woke up to police lights filling his street.

“I was just kind of curious about what happened,” said Taylor.

He was fast asleep but woke up when he heard the moments a police chase ended right outside his window.

“I was laying in my bed and by my window I heard one of the officers yell ‘freeze, put your hands up,’ That’s when I got up and was like ‘wait, what?’” he said.

Court documents say this all started when police tried to pull a Jeep over for an expired tag.

The driver sped off and turned his headlights off.

“It was nighttime hours the vehicle turned off their headlights makes it a much more dangerous situation,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Court documents say the man behind the wheel was Cesar Torres.

A second suspect, Juan Almendarez, was in the passenger seat.

Police say Torres was weaving in and out of traffic, dodging other cars the whole time.

Torres sped through intersections so erratically police called off the chase near SW 15th and Meridian.

“The helicopter took over the chase so they could watch the vehicle from the air and see where it ended up,” said Knight.

Turns out, there were two women in the back seat the whole time.

One of them telling police they asked to get out of the car before the chase even started.

“The driver had threatened them, told them they were not allowed to get out of the vehicle,” said Knight. “Placed them in fear of their life if they did try to get out.”

Reports say Almendarez even turned around and tried to hit the women.

Both men were arrested right outside of Taylor’s home.

“When I came out here there was police cars all right there, and they were arresting people,” said Taylor.

Torres told police he sped because Almendarez had prior warrants.

Both face kidnapping charges for not letting the women out of the car.