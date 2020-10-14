Two men caught on camera pistol-whipping a security guard while robbing metro dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men are officially charged after they were caught on camera ambushing a metro dispensary with guns and stealing $6,000 worth of medical marijuana.

Police say Marvin Fisher and Andre Duncan are responsible for pistol whipping a security guard and kicking him in order to get inside. The pair both sit in custody, facing robbery and assault charges.

“He had a ball cap on, sunglasses on, long sleeves on and a jacket on,” said Thomas Rivas, CEO of Best Budz.

Rivas said these signs were red flags on a hot Oklahoma day.

“Everything took about 65 seconds,” Rivas said.

It all started when a customer walked in and flashed her medical marijuana card at the security checkpoint.

However, two men were trailing behind her through the open door.

“The security guard looks back at them and the gun is already to his head,” Rivas said. “It was too late. There was nothing he can do.”

The man seen in the red hat grabbed the security guard’s gun out of his belt, threatening to kill him.

While the second suspect, in a blue hat, ran behind the counter.

“They yanked it open,” Rivas said. “They got three jars.”

One of the suspects snatched $6,000 worth of pot.

His accomplice was just feet away, pistol-whipping the security guard with his own weapon and kicking him in the face.

Then one of the suspects moved over to the female customer on the ground, putting a gun to her head.

Rivas said he had just left for the day.

“It could’ve turned out a lot worse,” Rivas said. “We are lucky it didn’t.”

The men were gone in a flash.

However, just this week the pair were charged in Oklahoma County.

According to court documents, a tip came into the Oklahoma City Police Department from the suspect’s own getaway driver. Their car was caught on camera parked two blocks away.

The driver told detectives he “had no idea what was about to happen.” No charges have been filed against the driver at this point.

“You’re lucky this time,” Rivas said. “Next time you may not be so lucky.”

Marvin Fisher and Andre Duncan each face a $150,000 bond.

