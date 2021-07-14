Two men charged after illegal grows found at rental properties in Edmond, OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Landscapers in Edmond stumbled upon a large illegal marijuana grow operation inside a rent house that led to several more illegal operations.

“They tried to claim that this was for personal use. Clearly, this was not the case. This was an operation with the intention to sell and distribute,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department.

A landscaper smelling a strong scent of marijuana coming from an Edmond garage near Santa Fe and Danforth– leading to a bust.

“March 23rd, we received a call from a homeowner that they had been tipped by one of their employees. They believed that their tenants at the time were running, possibly growing marijuana in the garage,” Ward said.

Arrest warrants have been filed against Roland Ruiz and John Morales Jr. Both of them facing felony charges of cultivation of marijuana and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Edmond Police bodycam footage showing row after row of marijuana plants lined up in the garage.

Neighbors remembering police outside– surprised to learn what was going on beyond these walls.

“We were going home driving down this street and police cars were lined up across the street from the house,” said Vanessa Jackson, who lives nearby the grow home. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

But that wasn’t all. The investigation taking detectives to two other homes in east Edmond and another in OKC.

“What these two are doing is they’re from Florida and they come here and they are setting up grow houses,” Ward said.

According to an affidavit, at a home off North Post Road, detectives found 11 pounds of marijuana, 1230 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, a money counter, medical marijuana cards, and a firearm.

In the basement, there were nearly 500 juvenile marijuana plants under grow lights and 37 adult marijuana plants.

“It’s just weird that you don’t know what’s going on at your neighbor’s house,” Jackson said.

“Unfortunately, these things are moving into Edmond. You never know where they’re going to be,” Ward said.

The affidavit also says both men have a criminal history out of Florida. As of last check, neither have been arrested.