Two men die in Beckham County vehicle crash

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men died during a vehicle crash in Beckham County on Thursday.

Jimmy Darrell Brandon, 58, of Shamrock , Texas, and Ricky Dowayne Thompkins, 56, of Hollis, Okla., both died from head injuries they suffered in a crash on Interstate 40 Business Loop and State Highway 30, about two miles west of Erick, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Brandon was driving a 2003 Mercedes that Thompkins was a passenger in, heading north on Highway 30. Brandon failed to stop at a stop sign, struck a road sign and crashed head-on into a tree at an unknown time Thursday morning, according to the news release.

Both Brandon and Thompkins were not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

