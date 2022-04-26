PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say two men have died after falling into Lake Keystone.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to Cowskin Bay Ramp on Lake Keystone in Pawnee County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 87-year-old Willis Smith and a 74-year-old man were on a boat when the boat became disabled and capsized.

Both men were thrown in the water.

Smith’s body was recovered shortly after crews arrived on the scene. The 74-year-old’s body was recovered around 8 p.m. in 22 feet of water.

So far, his identity has not been released.