HOMINY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two Oklahoma men have died following a crash in Osage County.

Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 1, emergency crews were called to an accident on State Hwy 20, just east of Wildhorse Rd. in Osage County.

Investigators say 33-year-old Cameron Clark was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus westbound on Hwy 20 as 73-year-old Joe Drummond drove a 2007 Honda Odyssey eastbound on the highway.

At some point, Clark’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and hit Drummond’s vehicle head-on.

The Odyssey then rolled before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officials say Clark was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead. Drummond was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in Drummond’s vehicle was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.