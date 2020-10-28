WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men shot each other during what Weatherford police say was a possible robbery at an apartment complex across from the Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus on Tuesday.
Police were called at 5:23 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of East University Drive in Weatherford regarding shots being fired, a Weatherford Police Department official said.
Officers arrived and found two men shot.
“Further investigation revealed the suspect had a gun then shot the victim. The victim then pulled his gun and shot the suspect,” the official said.
Both men were taken to a hospital, but were later transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City for further treatment.
The men shot each other during a possible robbery, the official said.
SWOSU officials sent an alert to students following the shooting.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews battle large house fire in Edmond, elderly resident makes it out safely
- Second day of winter weather blows through Oklahoma City metro, damage widespread
- Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans sit in the dark as OG&E crews continue to work
- Do you have a family history of cancer? Some men are at risk for breast cancer
- Two men shoot each other in possible robbery at apartment complex near SWOSU, police say