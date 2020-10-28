Two men shoot each other in possible robbery at apartment complex near SWOSU, police say

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men shot each other during what Weatherford police say was a possible robbery at an apartment complex across from the Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus on Tuesday.

Police were called at 5:23 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of East University Drive in Weatherford regarding shots being fired, a Weatherford Police Department official said.

Officers arrived and found two men shot.

“Further investigation revealed the suspect had a gun then shot the victim. The victim then pulled his gun and shot the suspect,” the official said.

Both men were taken to a hospital, but were later transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City for further treatment.

The men shot each other during a possible robbery, the official said.

SWOSU officials sent an alert to students following the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

