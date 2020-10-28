Two men shoot each other in possible robbery at apartment complex near SWOSU, police say

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men shot each other during what Weatherford police say was a possible robbery at an apartment complex across from the Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus on Tuesday.

Police were called at 5:23 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of East University Drive in Weatherford regarding shots being fired, a Weatherford Police Department official said.

Officers arrived and found two men shot.

“Further investigation revealed the suspect had a gun then shot the victim. The victim then pulled his gun and shot the suspect,” the official said.

Both men were taken to a hospital, but were later transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City for further treatment.

The men shot each other during a possible robbery, the official said.

SWOSU officials sent an alert to students following the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

