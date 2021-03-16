Two metro families cleaning up after cars crash into their homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two families are cleaning up Tuesday after drivers drove into their homes.

“I thought somebody else’s house exploded,” said Gayala Tannehill.

“We’re just kind of still in shock to be honest,” said Matt O’Neill.

The first crash happening at a home near SW 55th and May.

“All I heard was it sounded like a bomb exploded,” Tannehill said after a SUV crashed into her home. “I hollered to see if anybody in the car was hurt but nobody answered for a little bit.”

Eventually the driver responded, first asking Gayla if she was okay.

Then she says the driver called police before he ran off.

“That was the last I saw of him,” said Tannehill.

Hours later, and about 10 miles away, another call to 911 after another home was hit by a car.

This time near NW 40th and Penn.

“It felt like an earthquake, meteor hitting the side of the house,” said Matt O’Neill.

The couple waking up to a car inside their home.

“We were in shock as well… with something like that you go into fight or flight mode a little bit,” said O’Neill.

This time, the crash started as a police chase.

Oklahoma City University Police tried to stop the driver for speeding, but a man took off, eventually ending up inside a couple’s kitchen.

“I tried to have him sit down, because he was in shock, I didn’t know the extent of any injuries he might have,” said O’Neill.

The driver ran off but didn’t make it very far.

Police arrested him just down the road.

A passenger had some minor injuries but was not arrested.

Both families feeling lucky to walk away, without a scratch.

“The way he hit it was very odd but thankfully our animals are safe because of it,” said Colleen Barnett.

“I believe in the lord and He’s protected me through a lot of things, and this is one of them because it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Tannehill.