Two Metro Tech students test positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with a local technology center say that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, officials with Metro Tech announced that they were notified that two students had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The students are said to be seeking medical care and will be isolating at home while they attend class virtually.

All individuals in contact with the students have been notified and will quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.

“Our response team has responded quickly and is currently moving through our established procedures to ensure we keep our staff, students and visitors as safe as possible. All classrooms and buses have been thoroughly sanitized,” Superintendent Aaron Collins said.

