TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two other people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in Tulsa.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a home near Charles Page Blvd. and 54th W. Ave.

Investigators say a woman went to the house to look for her cat, and the homeowner let her in the backyard.

While she was in the yard, she says she discovered human remains in an area where a shed burned down last year.

Officials identified the victim as 55-year-old Steve Wilkins.

Authorities ultimately arrested Devin Scrivner on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Officials say Scriver confessed to taking part in the murder last fall, and admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover up the crime.

Investigators also arrested Michael Brummett and Tad Kleiner on a complaint of first-degree murder.

At this point, police say they do not anticipate any other arrests in the case.