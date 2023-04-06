OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two more people have been arrested following a deadly shootout at a local bar.

Around 9 p.m. on April 1, Oklahoma City police and paramedics were called to a shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, located in the 4000 block of Newcastle Rd.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Whiskey Barrel Saloon shooting scene

Investigators learned that an altercation broke out inside of the bar between several biker gangs. It escalated into numerous people exchanging gunfire.

Officials identified the victims as 38-yearold Francisco Tanajara and 29-year-old Eric Oberholtzer. The third victim was identified as 28-year-old Andrew Sump.

Two of the wounded were identified as 35-year-old Felicia Wallace and 36-year-old Clayton Owens.

Authorities say 34-year-old Tyler Myers, who was also wounded, was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Tyler Myers. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Now, investigators say they have arrested two additional people in connection to the crime.

Officials arrested 47-year-old Douglas Jacobs on complaints of first-degree murder, accessory to a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Douglas Jacobs, Oklahoma County Detention Center

Authorities also arrested Nicklus Sweet on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, use of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, accessory to a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Nicklus Sweet, Oklahoma County Detention Center

Officials say they were taken into custody by officers from several units of the Oklahoma City Police Department, as well as members of the US Marshals Service.