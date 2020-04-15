Live Now
Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Tinker Air Force Base, bringing total to 20

Tinker Air Force Base

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – There are now 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Tinker Air Force Base.

The latest confirmed cases include a civilian Air Force Audit Agency employee from building 510 who has been in quarantine since March 16, and a civilian employee of the 76 SWEG in building 3001 who was last at work on April 3. 

Health officials are tracing all recent movements and contacts with those infected.

Anyone considered to have been exposed to the increased risk will be contacted directly.

If you have been exposed to the coronavirus, do not go to the base. Return home and contact your primary care doctor or the hotline.

To keep safe as possible, limit any travel to just work, groceries, medical, and outdoor exercise like running, biking and calisthenics.

