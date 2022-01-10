Two more Oklahoma City schools move to virtual learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at two Oklahoma City schools have moved to virtual learning, beginning Monday.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that the district is shifting Coolidge Elementary and Taft Middle School, including the main campus and 5th grade center at Linwood, to virtual learning on Jan. 10.

The two schools join Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and FD Moon Middle School on the virtual learning list. They will be on the virtual learning schedule through Jan. 14.

“If our staffing levels and COVID-19 case data shows we can bring students back to in-person learning sooner than Tuesday, January 18th, we will let families know as soon as possible,” a statement from the district read.