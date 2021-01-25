Two new elementary schools coming to Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two new schools and new boundaries are coming for one of the state’s largest school districts.

Officials with Edmond Public Schools said they are adding two new elementary schools to the district over the next two years.

Work is just beginning on Scissortail Elementary School, which is located near N.W. 150th and Pennsylvania Ave. That school is set to open in the fall of 2022.

Meanwhile, Redbud Elementary School, located near Douglas and Coffee Creek, will be Edmond’s first school building east of I-35.

Redbud is slated to open in the fall with about 500 students. However, officials say it will eventually house 1,000 students.

As a result, district leaders say they are working on new boundaries for the schools. They say they hope to have those finished by March.