Two new restaurants coming to Parlor food hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new concept that has taken over a historic building just east of Automobile Alley is welcoming two new restaurants to the mix.

Parlor features seven eateries in a food hall located inside a 13,000-square-foot space that was originally used as the old Pioneer telephone switch house and Southwestern Bell garage.

“You know, we want to help be a catalyst for this area, so really being in a different part of the city that maybe hasn’t grown as much as Midtown or the Plaza District, trying to push it forward,” Davis Engle said.

Chefs sign a one-to-three year lease to test out their concept.

“They can kind of come here, test the concept without the normal barriers to entry of another brick and mortar,” he said.

Guests can currently choose to eat at restaurants ranging from a Detroit-style pizzeria, Korean-inspired kitchen, a fried chicken joint and a sushi restaurant.

The restaurants are as follows:

Panchinko Parlor – Sushi restaurant

Graffiti OKC- Latin – Asian fusion experience

Providence Pizza – Detroit-style pizza

Sura Eats – Korean food

Mother Clucker – Nashville hot chicken.

Now, organizers say two other restaurants are being added into the mix.

Smoked Out BBQ serves carefully smoked meats and homemade side dishes and desserts to guests, while MOB Grill serves the Oklahoma-signature onion burger and loaded fries.

Smoked Out BBQ started as a food truck in 2018 and moved into a brick-and-mortar store later that year. A signature menu item is the Sampson, which features brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, a hot link and smoked sausage topped with an onion ring. Shareable dishes include salt and pepper pickle fries and french fries topped with a half-pound of meat, cheese and barbecue sauce.

MOB Grill is named after owner Marco Morrow, who started making onion burgers in El Reno. MOB’s burgers are served on buns made locally at La Baguette. It is also a successful food truck that serves hand-cut fries and several other signature sandwiches.

Officials say Smoked Out BBQ is currently open and MOB Grill plans to open to the public by March 9.