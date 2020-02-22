Two Norman streets to be closed for Mardi Gras parade

Norman Police Department officials notified residents through Facebook that Main Street and Comanche Street between Jones Avenue and Crawford Avenue will be closed from 6 to 9 p.m. for the 26th Annual Norman Mardi Gras Parade. Image courtesy of Norman police.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Two streets in Norman will be closed for the Mardi Gras parade this evening, Saturday, Feb. 22.

“Please utilize an alternate route if your travels take you to this area. Also use caution if driving in this area this evening as there will be increased pedestrian traffic,” Norman police said on Facebook.

