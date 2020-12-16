Two officers that pulled the trigger killing a homeless Oklahoma City man Friday didn’t have crisis intervention training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The two officers who pulled the trigger Friday, killing 60-year-old Bennie Edwards, did not have the crisis intervention training that’s used to deal with de-escalation and those suffering from mental illness.

Public Information Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said 25 percent of the police force has crisis intervention training or CIT. However, the two high ranking officers that pulled their triggers Friday didn’t have it.

“I think we do need change,” said Carrie Blumert, an Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Blumert spoke out Tuesday after the Friday officer-involved shooting that ended in Edwards’ death.

“They’re part of a system that has trained them to react that way,” Blumert said.

Morgan said of the 628 officers employed with the department, 158 of them have the training. Most of those with the training are in patrol.

“We have the best de-escalation policy in the country,” Police Chief Wade Gourley said.

Gourley praised the departments tactics back in June.

“We developed this procedure for de-escalation,” Gourley said. “That’s line by line and the reason we started looking at it was it protects the public and our officers; they’re less likely to get hurt, too.”

Bennie Edwards, a 60-year-old homeless man who was allegedly holding a knife, was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police.

However, six months later, Edwards, a black man, was shot and killed near Pennsylvania Avenue and Hefner Road. The narrative of the police report can be read below.

OKCPD narrative on shooting of Bennie Edwards.

“I think what we see from the initial video is that the officers did everything they could to de-escalate the situation,” Capt. Dan Stewart said. “It’s very unfortunate that it ended the way it did.”

The report states that police tried to use pepper spray and a taser on Edwards, but to no avail. Edwards’s family said he suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The 40-hour, voluntary training course for officers teaches them how to deal with those situations.

“This training gives them tools and skills to feel confident to respond to a situation more appropriately,” Blumert said.

Local community members protested the death of Bennie Edwards, a homeless man who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police. Officers say he had a knife, but Edwards’ family say he was mentally ill and afraid.

Blumert said she would like to see more done with mental health experts or social workers pairing with officers. However, she said it all boils down to money. Something she said some organizations here don’t have.

“No one has enough funding to be able to respond countywide or to be able to have full-time staff be able to go out with OCPD officers every single day,” she said. “We have to have some tough conversations and see if we can change the way some of these things are done.”

A third officer was on scene Friday but didn’t fire his weapon. That officer also doesn’t have CIT training. The two officers that did shoot are on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation while the district attorney reviews the case to see whether that use of force was justified.

We’re told body camera video of the incident will be released at some point after all that takes place.