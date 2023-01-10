Washington, DC (KFOR) – The House Republican Conference elected two Oklahomans to chair committee’s in 2023.

One of them being, Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03) to chair the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in the 118th Congress on today.

"America has long been the global leader because of our commitment to innovative, fundamental research and our ability to leverage public-private partnerships. It will be our job on the Committee to ensure the U.S. stays at the cutting edge of science and technology by supporting and protecting American research. I'm eager to get to work," says Lucas.

Lucas has served as Ranking Member of the Science Committee since 2019, and prior to that was Vice Chairman. From 2011 to 2015 he was the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, where he led the passage of the 2014 Farm Bill.

Rep. Tom Cole- R (OK-04) of Oklahoma will chair the House Rules Committee.

“I am honored to be selected as Chairman of the House Rules Committee, and I am grateful to Speaker Kevin McCarthy for appointing me to serve in this key role as we enter a new era of leadership in the House,” said Cole. “The American people made it abundantly clear that they want to see change in the way things operate in Washington, and our Republican majority is already taking steps to reopen the People’s House, restore freedom and security, hold government accountable, bring back fiscal sanity and build a transparent and effective body. I look forward to my continued part in the critical work ahead for the American people.”

Newly election Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy tweeted:

“As chair of @RulesReps, @TomColeOK04 is boldly leading the shift from the centralized power of the past and returning to regular order that empowers the American public. Republicans are keeping our commitment to make Congress more open, accountable, and responsive to you.”

“Congratulations to my good friends and fellow delegation members Congressmen Tom Cole and FrankLucas on their Chairmanships! As Chairman of the House Rules Committee, Cole will have great influence over legislation which comes to the House Floor. Lucas will lead the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, which oversees research and development funding for NASA, NOAA, the National Weather Service, and more. Having strong, experienced leaders running these important committees will benefit Republicans and bring home results for Oklahomans across our great state.” -Stephanie Bice – R (OK-05)