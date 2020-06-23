Two Oklahoma casinos close after gaming employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma casinos are closed after a gaming employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Sac & Fox Nation, the Black Hawk Casino in Shawnee and the Sac and Fox Casino in Stroud are closed until further notice.

Sac & Fox Nation officials say a gaming employee tested positive for the virus, so both casinos were closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

During the temporary closure, both facilities will be deep cleaned and disinfected.

A health and sanitation program is in place and officials are working with the nation’s chief medical officer “to ensure the safety of all employees and guests.”

A reopening date for both casinos has not yet been released.