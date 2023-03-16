OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been struggling with a stuffy nose and itchy eyes, allergies are probably to blame.

Allergies are a common occurrence during Oklahoma’s spring, but researchers say Oklahomans may struggle with allergies more than those in other states.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its annual Allergy Capitals report for 2023 to identify the most challenging cities for pollen allergies.

Researchers looked at the 100 most populated metropolitan areas in the continental United States and ranked them based on tree, grass, and weed pollen scores.

They also looked at over-the-counter allergy medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists.

The top 10 Allergy Capitals are as follows:

Wichita, Kansas Dallas, Texas Scranton, Pennsylvania Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma Sarasota, Florida Cape Coral, Florida Orlando, Florida Des Moines, Iowa Greenville, South Carolina.

“We are experiencing longer and more intense allergy seasons because of climate change. For people with asthma, allergies can trigger an asthma attack,” says Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of AAFA. “About 81 million people in the U.S. have seasonal allergic rhinitis, which is most often caused by pollen allergies. If we don’t take immediate action on the climate crisis, pollen production will only intensify. This means more allergy and asthma attacks and additional strain on our health systems.”

Oklahoma City was ranked 20th and Tulsa was ranked 21st in 2022.