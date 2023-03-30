OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two renowned Oklahoma City chefs have been named finalists for a prestigious award in the restaurant world.

Chef Andrew Black at Grey Sweater and Chef Jeff Chanchaleune at Ma Der Lao Kitchen are up for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Best Chef of the Southwest Award.

Their nominations mean OKC represents two-fifths of the finalists in a competitive region that includes both Las Vegas and Dallas.

Chef Black’s Grey Sweater offers a tasting menu of dishes from all over the world, rotating constantly.

At Ma Der Lao Kitchen, Chef Chanchaleune creates mouthwatering dishes that he grew up eating.

Both chefs have been up for James Beard awards before.

They also aren’t the only two Oklahomans to be recognized by the Foundation.

In 2022, Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in Depew was named a semifinalist for its most ‘outstanding restaurant’ in the U.S. and Florence’s Restaurant was one of six recipients of the 2022 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony at Chicago’s Lyric Opera Thea on June 5, 2023.