OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two popular museums in Oklahoma City are teaming up to launch a joint ticket so visitors can enjoy both museums.

First Americans Museum and the iconic National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum are launching a joint ticket for $25.

“This is an opportunity for visitors to experience two incredible institutions that together provide a collective overview of the unique heritage of the American West,” FAM Director and CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw) said. “This joint ticket encourages families and guests to spend a few extra days in the metro area and enjoy all that Oklahoma City has to offer.”

Organizers say the museums are located only 15 minutes apart.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with our friends at the First Americans Museum and offering this chance to see two world-class, national institutions for one price,” National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum President and CEO Natalie Shirley said. “No time spent in Oklahoma City is complete without visiting both of these institutions.”

Joint tickets can be purchased at either institution.