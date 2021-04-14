Two Oklahoma City officers receive lifesaving donation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City police officers received a lifesaving donation on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Officers Zachary Barby and Braden Downs were the recipients of new bulletproof vests from the Safariland Saves Club.

Barby and Downs were both shot in the line of duty during separate incidents, but both say their bulletproof vests saved their lives.

“The officers, they know a lot of times what they’re going into, sometimes they don’t. But they willingly go in to try and protect the community and do everything they can to keep Oklahoma City safe,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

The donation of the vests saved the police department hundreds of dollars in replacement costs.