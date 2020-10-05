Two Oklahoma County Detention Officers charged with assault and battery of an inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma County Detention Officers have been charged with assault and battery of an inmate.

Those charges were filed on Friday.

According to court documents, the officers punched Jacob Soto “approximately 18 times” for taking a shower during an unauthorized time.

“When we looked at this, we just had some concerns about really the force that was used and the circumstances surrounding it,” Oklahoma County Jail CEO Greg Williams told News 4.

The alleged assault happened on August 18.

Inmate Jacob Soto took an unauthorized shower.

After he was finished, prosecutors say officer Patrick Smith tried to handcuff Soto, but he jerked away. Smith then allegedly punched Soto in the face around four times.

Court documents say Soto fell, stood up again, but was forced back down.

That’s when another officer, Ebony Rogers, came to assist.

He allegedly hit Soto around six times.

“I think we have an obligation to make sure that staff are protected, and that staff have the ability to protect themselves and be defensive if they are assaulted or being assaulted,” Williams said. “Really, I just didn’t see that as the case.”

We’re told Smith and Rogers were fired last week before charges were filed on Friday.

This statement was released by the Oklahoma County Jail on Monday:

“After an internal investigation, Detention Officer Ebony Rogers was terminated and Detention Officer Patrick Smith resigned from employment with the Oklahoma County Detention Center. OCDC provided its completed investigative report to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office, who charged Rogers and Smith with misdemeanor assault and battery on October 2, 2020. OCDC Jail Administrator and CEO Greg Williams said ‘The Administration works hard every day to ensure our staff has the tools they need to go home safely while also treating the detainees in our custody with respect. We will continue to provide training and direction to employees that is consistent with that philosophy, and to hold individuals accountable whose actions violate the law.” Mac Mullings, Oklahoma County Detention Center Spokesperson

Civil rights attorney Cameron Spradling says the allegations still raise questions.

“Was there adequate training for those jailers, was there an unwritten policy that allowed beatings of inmates,” Spradling said. “Or was there a written policy that allows this type of excessive force.”

Williams says that couldn’t be further from the truth. “One of our values is that the staff here at the detention center respects all individuals,” Williams said. “We treat people professional, we treat them with courtesy, and we treat people with respect.”

