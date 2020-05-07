Two Oklahoma drive-in theatres reopen with COVID-19 safety measures in place

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma drive-in movie theatres are opening this week, but guests should expect new protocols to be in place due to COVID-19.

The Winchester Drive-In Theatre at 6930 S Western Ave. in Oklahoma opens Friday.

Officials with the drive-in theatre say only one movie will be shown due to COVID-19 precautions.

The movie will be Trolls World Tour, and it begins at 8 p.m.

Masks are required by everyone visiting the concession stand.

Click here for more details.

And, in Ninnekah, the Chief Drive-In Theatre opened on Wednesday and will remain open through Sunday.

Two movies will be shown: The Wizard of Oz and Twister, and they begin around 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the drive-in theatre say you should leave a space between you and your neighbor, so there will be no one parking next to each other.

For more details on COVID-19 protocols in place at Chief Drive-In Theatre, visit their Facebook page.