WAYNOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma firefighters are recovering after being injured while battling a wildfire.

On Saturday, fire crews from across Woods County rushed to a massive wildfire near Cameron.

Officials with the Waynoka Fire Department say one firefighter is recovering at home.

However, the other firefighter was flown to a burn unit in Wichita after suffering burns to his hands and arms. He was also suffering from smoke inhalation.

Now, the fire department is asking for prayers and privacy as they work to heal from their injuries.