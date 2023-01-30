TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma firefighters are recovering after they were injured while responding to a crash in Tulsa County.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters from Tulsa’s Engine 10 responded to a car accident in the 1100 block of Hwy 75.

As fire crews were working to clear the scene, officials say another vehicle lost control and crashed into the wreckage.

A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the driver were able to get out of the way. However, two firefighters were hit.

Officials say both firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but they are expected to be OK.

“Please slow down when the roads get slick. No errand, appointment or event is more important than the life of our first responders,” the Tulsa Fire Department posted on Facebook.