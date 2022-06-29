OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit says two men have been arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Carl L. Moore, courtesy: OSBI

OSBI ICAC officials say 32-year-old Carl Lee Moore has been arrested and faces multiple child pornography charges.

The case originated in October of 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the OSBI.

The IP address traced back to an East 1st Street address in Amber. After further investigation, the OSBI uncovered that Moore had used his neighbor’s unsecured IP address to upload and share child pornography.

On June 28, 2022, OSBI ICAC Special Agents, assisted by officers from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Amber Police Department, served a search warrant at Moore’s house and arrested him on the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Distribution of Child Pornography

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act

Also on June 28, 2022, 48-year-old William Bryant Pope was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Harrison County, Texas, on an arrest warrant out of Pittsburg County from March 2022 for Buying, Possessing or Procuring Obscene Material.

William B. Pope, courtesy: OSBI

The case against Pope began after a social media platform reported to NCMEC that a user was posting images that were flagged as child pornography.

An OSBI ICAC Special Agent reviewed the material on the social media under a search warrant and found several child sexual explicit materials.

Pope has been transferred back to Pittsburg County where he is being held on a $260,000 bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.